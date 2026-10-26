October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou to halve gap to LaLiga leaders

The result leaves Barcelona under pressure at the top of the table

Real Madrid defeat Barcelona at Camp Nou to halve gap to LaLiga leaders
Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 25, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 09:24 AM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 09:24 AM

Real Madrid became the first side to beat Barcelona in LaLiga this season, defeating the league leaders 2-1 at Camp Nou with a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe's 11th goal in 10 LaLiga matches secured victory for Jose Mourinho in his return to El Clasico 13 years after his first spell at Real Madrid ended. Real halved the gap to league leaders Barcelona to three points.

Both sides created a series of half-chances early on, but Real's forays forward came with far more resolve.

Barca manager Hansi Flick's frustration on the touchline served as evidence that Mourinho's game plan was functioning better than his own.

In the 41st minute, Yan Diomande crossed from the left and Gerard Martin's soft clearance hit the onrushing Mbappe, bouncing off him and into the net.

Barcelona had the chance to level before the break after a fortunate ricochet, but Lamine Yamal couldn't convert from close range.

It was a set piece that undid Real in the 61st minute, with Pedri's reverse pass finding Raphinha in space in the box and the Brazilian finishing into the corner.

Real's swift movement of the ball in their own half continued to expose the Barcelona backline in the early stages of the second half. However, following the goal, the visitors found it increasingly hard to escape Barcelona's pressing.

Barcelona's attacks were now finishing with last-ditch blocks from the Real defence, even if Mourinho's side continued to carry a threat going forward.

That defensive conviction was rewarded with three minutes remaining. A loose touch from Barcelona substitute Gabriel Jesus set Real on the counter-attack, and substitute Eduardo Camavinga had enough pace to get in behind the defence, before squaring the ball for Mbappe to tap into the empty net.

Barcelona remain top of the standings with 27 points from 10 games, one ahead of Atletico Madrid in second place. Third-place Real Madrid are on 24 points.

Earlier Athletic Club beat Getafe 4-0 and Real Sociedad won 2-1 against Levante. Real Betis remain fourth after drawing 0-0 with Celta Vigo.

Related Stories
Real demand resignation of LaLiga chief
Real demand resignation of LaLiga chief
Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina farewell
Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina farewell
Alcaraz rues Real Madrid's slow start
Alcaraz rues Real Madrid&#039;s slow start
Raphinha hat-trick sees Barcelona breeze past Racing
Raphinha hat-trick sees Barcelona breeze past Racing
Read More
Real Madrid beat Barcelona as Mbappe strikes twice
Real Madrid beat Barcelona as Mbappe strikes twice
PM arrives in Tokyo on state visit
PM arrives in Tokyo on state visit
Lula wins historic 4th term in dramatic comeback
Lula wins historic 4th term in dramatic comeback
Development spending hits historic low
Development spending hits historic low
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More