October 26, 2026

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Jordan arrests three over Karak church attack, state TV says

The attack have killed nine people and wounded 40 others

Jordan arrests three over Karak church attack, state TV says
A coffin is lowered during the funeral for victims of a church shooting in Karak, Jordan, Oct 25, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 26 Oct 2026, 10:01 AM

Updated : 26 Oct 2026, 10:01 AM

Jordanian security forces have arrested three suspects over Friday's attack on a church in the Karak area that killed nine, state television said on Monday.

The attack, in which gunmen opened fire on a church in the village of Hamoud in Karak governorate, killed nine people and wounded 40 others.

Jordan's Public Security Directorate said security forces located the three suspects early on Monday hiding in an abandoned house. The suspects refused to surrender and opened fire on security forces, who returned fire and arrested all three after they were wounded.

No security personnel were injured, and firearms and ammunition were seized, the directorate added.

The Public Security Directorate's statement did not identify the suspects' affiliation or say whether they belonged to any militant group.

Jordan's interior minister said on Friday the attack was carried out by extremists, but it was too early to determine whether they had links to known groups inside or outside Jordan. No group has claimed responsibility.

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