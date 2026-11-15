November 15, 2026

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Jordan sentences three men to death over deadly church attack

The court convicts the men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts, possessing weapons and ammunition

Jordan sentences three men to death over deadly church attack
Jordanian military police stand guard outside Jordan's State Security Court, which is expected to deliver its verdict in the trial of suspects accused of carrying out the Oct 23 attack on a church in Karak Governorate that killed nine people and injured 40 others, in Amman, Jordan, Nov 15, 2026. REUTERS/Jehad Shelbak

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 07:48 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 07:48 PM

Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three men to death on Sunday for carrying out an attack on a church in the southern governorate of Karak last month that killed nine people, the state news agency Petra reported.

The court convicted the men of offences including carrying out terrorist acts resulting in death, possessing weapons and ammunition for terrorist purposes and promoting the ideology of a terrorist group. The ruling is subject to appeal and automatic review by the Court of Cassation, Petra said.

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Hamoud on Oct 23, in a rare attack on Jordan’s Christian minority. Authorities said 34 people were also wounded.

Security forces arrested the three men on Oct 26 after a shootout at an abandoned house in Karak. All three were wounded, while no security personnel were injured, according to the Public Security Directorate.

Jordan, a US partner in the fight against extremism, later that day launched airstrikes on southern Syria against groups it linked to the church attack. Syrian authorities said seven people, including three children and a woman, were killed.

Jordan later acknowledged that its airstrikes had killed civilians in Syria and the two countries agreed to form a joint security committee to review the incident and its consequences.

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