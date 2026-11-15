November 15, 2026

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Sharfaraz named new Gopalganj DC, Pratyush Kumar SP

Several other administrative and police positions have also been reshuffled

Sharfaraz named new Gopalganj DC, Pratyush Kumar SP

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Md Arif-Uz-Zaman has been removed, with Habiganj DC GM Sharfaraz appointed in his place.

The public administration ministry issued the order on Sunday.

On the same day, the home ministry ordered the transfer of Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah to Feni, while appointing Feni SP Pratyush Kumar Majumdar to the post in Gopalganj.

The official notifications said the orders take immediate effect.

The transfers of Gopalganj's DC and SP come at a time when leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and its affiliated organisations staged a procession carrying sticks and oars in the district town.

From 11am on Sunday, hundreds of activists began entering the town from Sadar neighbourhoods and different unions on motorcycles, rickshaw-vans, buses, and trucks.

Gathering at the town's Shishu Park and BSCIC areas, they brought out a procession around noon, parading through the launch terminal, Gopalganj Govt Women's College, and the Shilpakala Academy premises.

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