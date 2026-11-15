Stick-wielding Awami League marchers smash Gopalganj property, torch memorial

Carrying sticks and oars, hundreds of Awami League activists have taken to Gopalganj’s streets, breaking police barricades and setting off a wave of vandalism and arson.

Witnesses said supporters arrived from nearby areas around 11am Sunday on motorcycles, vans, buses and trucks.

Gathering near the children’s park and BSCIC area, they launched a procession around noon, moving through Launch Ghat, the women’s college and Shilpakala Academy.

The marchers broke through police barricades and entered several roads, shouting slogans in support of the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina. Women also joined, witnesses said.

They smashed the glass of FNF supermarket and set tyres alight around town.

The Awami League is currently banned from carrying out political activities, a step taken by the interim administration under Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Protesters restored the former names “Bangabandhu Government College” at Gopalganj Government College and “Joy Bangla Square” at the university’s Hadi Square.

They unlocked the district Awami League office, tore down the July Memorial near Sheikh Kamal Stadium and set it on fire.

BNP banners outside the municipal office were ripped down and burned; tyres, bamboo and wood were also set ablaze at Launch Ghat, the college and press club.

Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders Raju Khan and Shamsul Haque addressed a gathering at Launch Ghat.

Authorities deployed police, Border Guard Bangladesh, SRB and APBN personnel in town, amid intelligence surveillance. Police did not intervene.

The procession left between 1:30pm and 2pm, after which shops reopened and rickshaw and van traffic resumed. Vandalism spread fear, leaving shops shut in town.

Attempts to reach Superintendent of Police Md Habibullah for comment were unsuccessful.