November 15, 2026

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UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami airport

Two people have been treated for minor injuries following taxiway collision

UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami airport
Damage to the nose of the aircraft at Miami International Airport is seen in this photo. Photo: ABC7

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 02:08 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 02:08 PM

A UPS cargo plane and a Copa Airlines passenger jet collided on a taxiway at Miami International Airport on Saturday night, leaving two people with minor injuries, airport officials said.

The two people were treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue but did not require hospitalisation, according to Miami-Dade Aviation.

The incident occurred at around 9:15pm, ABC7 reports citing airport authorities.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the wingtip of a Copa Airlines Boeing 737, which was taxiing towards a gate, struck the nose of a UPS Boeing 767 preparing for departure to Bogota, Colombia.

Air traffic controllers had instructed the UPS crew to give way to the Copa Airlines aircraft, the FAA said in a statement.

Audio of air traffic control communications captured a pilot saying, "Somebody hit us."

Photographs from the scene showed damage to the nose of one of the aircraft.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Miami International Airport said flights were being diverted to other taxiways and the collision had not affected airport operations.

"We are aware of an incident involving one of our aircraft on the ground in Miami," UPS said in a statement.

"Our crew is safe, and we are committed to working with authorities to determine what happened. The safety of our employees and the public is our highest priority."

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