Four Awami League men arrested during ‘secret meeting’ in Azimpur

Police have arrested four members of the banned Awami League who were allegedly holding a secret meeting at a residence in Dhaka's Azimpur.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner for Media and Public Relations Md Akhtar Hossain confirmed the arrests on Sunday.

The arrestees are Md Sohrab Hossain Sumon Mia, 40, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, 46, Md Rasel Ahmed, 42, and Md Mofizul Islam, 50.

Akhtar said Lalbagh Police Station personnel arrested the four during a raid in the Azimpur Samaj Kalyan Goli area on Saturday night.

Sumon is the general secretary of the Awami League's West Sahadebpur Union unit in Kachua Upazila, while Jahangir serves as the unit's organising secretary.

The other two, Rasel and Mofizul, are members of the same unit.

According to a DMP statement, the four had organised and participated in a procession outside Azimpur Orphanage Market on Friday, alongside leaders and activists of the Awami League, Chhatra League, Jubo League and affiliated organisations whose activities have been banned.

Police said the four were arrested with the help of local residents the following day while holding a secret meeting with associates at Sumon Mia's residence in Azimpur.

Akhtar said legal proceedings against the arrestees were under way.