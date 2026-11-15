November 15, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Indian actress Sohini shares first photos of newborn son

The famed Tollywood actress became a mother on Sept 20

Indian actress Sohini shares first photos of newborn son

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 01:09 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 01:09 PM

Tollywood actress Sohini Sarkar has shared pictures of her son on social media for the first time, two months after becoming a mother. However, she has kept the baby's face out of view in the photographs.

Sharing the pictures, Sohini wrote, “Wild creatures look beautiful in the forest, while children look beautiful in their mothers' arms.”

Image

The two photographs shared by the actress have drawn considerable attention on social media, receiving more than 57,000 reactions within a short time.

Sohini and her husband, singer Shovan Ganguly, welcomed a baby boy on Sept 20. The couple have named their son Annoy.

Image
Image

In July this year, on their second wedding anniversary, Sohini officially announced that she was expecting her first child. Sharing a photograph at the time, she wrote in the caption, “In our journey of three years, we are moving from two to three.”

Image
Image

After a long relationship and speculation about their romance, Shovan and Sohini tied the knot in a family ceremony in July 2024.

Related Stories
Police yet to confirm reports of bodies in Teknaf hills
Police yet to confirm reports of bodies in Teknaf hills
Snapchat settles lawsuit over 'harm to teens'
Snapchat settles lawsuit over &#039;harm to teens&#039;
Man arrested over torching of police vehicle
Man arrested over torching of police vehicle
Bloomberg, two firms ‘to pay’ for early Trump posts
Bloomberg, two firms ‘to pay’ for early Trump posts
Read More
Road discipline shapes country’s global image: MP Shimul
Road discipline shapes country’s global image: MP Shimul
ASEAN reaffirms engagement with Myanmar
ASEAN reaffirms engagement with Myanmar
35 BGB platoons deployed in three districts
35 BGB platoons deployed in three districts
UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami airport
UPS plane, Copa Airlines jet collide at Miami airport
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More