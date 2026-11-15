Indian actress Sohini shares first photos of newborn son

Tollywood actress Sohini Sarkar has shared pictures of her son on social media for the first time, two months after becoming a mother. However, she has kept the baby's face out of view in the photographs.

Sharing the pictures, Sohini wrote, “Wild creatures look beautiful in the forest, while children look beautiful in their mothers' arms.”

The two photographs shared by the actress have drawn considerable attention on social media, receiving more than 57,000 reactions within a short time.

Sohini and her husband, singer Shovan Ganguly, welcomed a baby boy on Sept 20. The couple have named their son Annoy.

In July this year, on their second wedding anniversary, Sohini officially announced that she was expecting her first child. Sharing a photograph at the time, she wrote in the caption, “In our journey of three years, we are moving from two to three.”

After a long relationship and speculation about their romance, Shovan and Sohini tied the knot in a family ceremony in July 2024.