Police yet to confirm social media claims of three bodies in Teknaf hills after joint drive

Police have yet to verify claims circulating on social media of three bodies lying in the remote hills of Teknaf, where a joint security force clashed with suspected human traffickers a day earlier.

A member of the Army was killed by gunfire during the drive in Rangikhali of Teknaf Upazila in Cox’s Bazar on Thursday.

By Friday evening, claims that three bodies had been found in the remote, hilly area began spreading on social media.

Several news outlets also reported the alleged discovery.

Teknaf Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sukanta Chowdhury told bdnews24.com, “We have received such a report, but we still cannot confirm whether any bodies are there at all, or, if so, how many.”

Teknaf Model Police chief Saiful Islam denied the claims, adding that the joint operation is still under way.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Nov 5 that a joint force comprising the army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police launched a drive following reports of an armed group of human traffickers holding approximately 120 Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals hostage in the remote hilly area.

During the ensuing exchange of fire between the two sides, Md Titas Sheikh, 28, was shot dead.