14 detained in joint ‘anti-drug’ drive in Dhaka’s Gendaria

Two women are among the 14 people who have been detained in a joint “anti-drug” drive in the Ghuntighar area of Dhaka’s Gendaria.

The operation began at 3:10pm on Monday, according to officials from Special Response Battalion-3 and the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).

Yaba pills, cannabis and different drug consumption paraphernalia were recovered during the drive.

Before the operation, a visit to Gendaria Railgate found drugs being sold and consumed openly along the railway tracks. Drug trading was visible from the railgate to the Ghuntighar area.

When members of SRB-3 and the DNC, who had been operating in plain clothes, launched the drive, people at the scene tried to flee. Many escaped by climbing over walls.

Officials from the two agencies said the detainees would face action through a mobile court.

Mohammad Anwar Hossain, deputy director of the DNC’s Dhaka South office, told bdnews24.com that the people involved were transient and returned to the area after each operation.

“They come here and then leave. When we conduct a drive, they leave. When we go away, they return. That is why we cannot remove them. If we could keep someone here regularly, we might see some results,” he said.

The Ghuntighar area previously drew attention when former state minister for Liberation War affairs Ishraque Hossain took part in an anti-drug drive there while carrying a firearm.

The incident sparked controversy, and he subsequently lost his ministerial post.