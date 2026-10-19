October 19, 2026

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Secretariat wraps up work ahead of Durga Puja holidays

Government offices will remain closed on Oct 20, 21 and 22 — Tuesday through Thursday — for Durga Puja this year

Secretariat wraps up work ahead of Durga Puja holidays

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 04:50 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 04:50 PM

Attendance at the Secretariat was high on Monday, the last working day before the Durga Puja holidays begin.

Officials and employees were busy wrapping up their pending work and filing documents before heading off for the break.

Meanwhile, conversations had turned to holiday plans, with the anticipation of a long break and festivities evident on people's faces.

Government offices will remain closed on Oct 20, 21 and 22 — Tuesday through Thursday — for Durga Puja this year. The three-day holiday will be followed by the weekly holidays on Friday and Saturday, Oct 23 and 24.

Discussing his plans for the break, Alamgir Hossain, an official at the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, told bdnews24.com: “We were talking about our plans for the Puja holidays. I’ll be going to my village home in Magura with my family.”

Abul Hossain, an official at the Ministry of Commerce, said: “I usually can’t make it to my village home in Satkhira during short holidays. But since the Puja break is several days long this time, I’ll be going there with my family.”

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