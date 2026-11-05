Army personnel injured as joint forces, ‘human traffickers’ exchange gunfire in Teknaf

A gunfight has broken out between “human traffickers” and a joint force comprising the army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and police during a drive in Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an army personnel sustained injuries during the incident.

Three people have been arrested, and 57 individuals have been rescued, it added.

The ISPR said further details regarding the incident will be provided later.