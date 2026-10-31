Joint Retreat Ceremony Between BGB and BSF at Banglabandha Border
A joint ‘Joint Retreat Ceremony’ between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) was held at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh to strengthen the bonds of goodwill and friendship between the border security forces of the two countries. Held on Saturday, the impressive parade attracted large crowds of people from both Bangladesh and India, who gathered on either side of the border to witness the event. With enthusiastic participation from spectators, the ceremony turned into a festive gathering.