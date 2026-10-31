November 01, 2026

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Joint Retreat Ceremony Between BGB and BSF at Banglabandha Border

A joint ‘Joint Retreat Ceremony’ between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) was held at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh to strengthen the bonds of goodwill and friendship between the border security forces of the two countries. Held on Saturday, the impressive parade attracted large crowds of people from both Bangladesh and India, who gathered on either side of the border to witness the event. With enthusiastic participation from spectators, the ceremony turned into a festive gathering.

Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India&#039;s Border Security Force (BSF) participate in a joint ‘Joint Retreat Ceremony’ at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh, on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) participate in a joint ‘Joint Retreat Ceremony’ at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh, on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) march during a ceremonial parade at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh, Bangladesh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of India&#039;s Border Security Force (BSF) march in synchronisation with their Bangladeshi counterparts during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) march in synchronisation with their Bangladeshi counterparts during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of India&#039;s Border Security Force (BSF) march in synchronisation with their Bangladeshi counterparts during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of India's Border Security Force (BSF) march in synchronisation with their Bangladeshi counterparts during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the border security forces of Bangladesh and India exchange formal salutes and honours during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Members of the border security forces of Bangladesh and India exchange formal salutes and honours during the Joint Retreat Ceremony at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A large crowd gathers on the Bangladeshi side of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday to watch the joint ceremonial parade, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A large crowd gathers on the Bangladeshi side of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday to watch the joint ceremonial parade, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A large crowd gathers on the Indian side of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday to watch the joint ceremonial parade, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
A large crowd gathers on the Indian side of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday to watch the joint ceremonial parade, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Following the prescribed ceremonial protocol before sunset, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India&#039;s Border Security Force (BSF) participate in the lowering of the national flags of the two countries at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon
Following the prescribed ceremonial protocol before sunset, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and India's Border Security Force (BSF) participate in the lowering of the national flags of the two countries at the zero point of the Banglabandha–Fulbari international border in Panchagarh on Saturday, October 31, 2026. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon

Shamsul Haque Ripon Shamsul Haque Ripon

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 10:51 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 10:51 PM

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