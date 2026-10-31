November 01, 2026

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Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats

A red card for Martinez and Palmer's penalty compound United's misery, as Brighton avenge their League Cup defeat on City

Dark day for Man United and City after Halloween defeats
Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Oct 31, 2026 Manchester City's Erling Haaland looks dejected

Reuters

Published : 31 Oct 2026, 11:42 PM

Updated : 31 Oct 2026, 11:42 PM

Manchester United's nightmare winless run reached nine games as they slid to a 2-0 loss at Chelsea and Manchester City also suffered a harrowing Halloween as the Premier League leaders went down 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

United were the better team before halftime at Stamford Bridge but paid heavily for not taking chances as a solo effort by Morgan Rogers and a Cole Palmer penalty after the break heaped more pressure on the visitors' manager Michael Carrick.

A horror start to the second half for Carrick's side was compounded by a red card for defender Lisandro Martinez in conceding the penalty that Palmer tucked away in the 64th minute.

United were spared dropping into the relegation zone by Nottingham Forest's 2-0 defeat at Brentford although they will fall into the bottom three should Crystal Palace earn at least a point at Tottenham Hotspur later.

City's 100 percent Premier League record was ended last week by Aston Villa and their hopes of bouncing back quickly were undone by third-placed Brighton who avenged their midweek League Cup loss to City thanks to Yasin Ayari's early goal.

Arsenal will replace City as leaders if they avoid defeat at Liverpool on Sunday. City have 21 points from nine games with Arsenal also on 21 from eight. Brighton have 19.

Coventry City moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Sunderland who are left propping up the table.

Bournemouth beat Leeds United 2-0 to move seventh while Forest remained in the bottom three as their poor form under new manager Oliver Glasner continued with defeat at Brentford making it five league wins without a win.

The battle between two of the promoted sides ended honours even as Hull City drew 2-2 at home to Ipswich Town.

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