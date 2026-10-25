October 26, 2026

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Liverpool grab home win, Man United slump to another defeat as pressure mounts on Carrick

The defeat left Carrick's side in 16th place on seven points, one above the relegation zone

Liverpool grab home win, Man United slump to another defeat as pressure mounts on Carrick
Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - Oct 25, 2026 Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Charalampos Kostoulas. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 10:43 PM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 10:43 PM

Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 on Sunday to grab their first home win of the Premier League season while Manchester United slumped to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth that will heap further pressure on under-fire manager Michael Carrick, who benched captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker was left out of the starting team after criticising Carrick's tactics in a 4-1 Champions League defeat to Italian side Como in midweek.

Any hope that the move might inspire the rest of the side evaporated when Rayan scored for the Cherries in the 38th minute, with Marcus Tavernier adding a second goal before the break.

Evanlison's superb third saw a trickle of fans head for the exits, and that trickle became a flood as the final whistle approached with Fernandes still on the bench and very little sign that United would be capable of mounting any sort of a comeback.

With the final whistle greeted by a loud chorus of boos, the defeat left Carrick's side in 16th place on seven points, one above the relegation zone, and they are without a win in the league since beating Ipswich Town 5-2 on August 30.

Liverpool enjoyed a much more positive afternoon as they welcomed high-flying Brighton to Anfield, netting twice in a high-energy first half to bring an excellent run of four league wins on the trot for the Seagulls to a shuddering halt.

Brighton defender Pascal Gross steered a Florian Wirtz shot into his own net in the 17th minute, and Alexander Isak scored the second with a deftly taken first-time finish from Bradley Barcola's pass four minutes later to secure the win.

The win lifts Liverpool to fourth in the table on 15 points, one behind Brighton. Manchester City remain top of the standings on 21 points despite dropping their first points of the season on Saturday in a 2-1 reverse against Aston Villa, with Arsenal in second place on goal difference.

Newcastle United got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win away to Crystal Palace, while Hull City were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Brentford.

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