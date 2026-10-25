October 26, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Psychiatrist flags four risks of using AI for mental health advice: report

Nearly three in five UK adults turn to AI chatbots instead of booking GP appointments.

Psychiatrist flags four risks of using AI for mental health advice: report
A woman sits distressed in front of a laptop, reflecting concerns over AI mental health advice. Photo: Anna Shvets/Pexels

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 25 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM

Updated : 25 Oct 2026, 11:03 PM

More people are turning to AI chatbots for emotional support, but experts warn they can reinforce harmful beliefs, miss serious symptoms and encourage unhealthy attachments, according to The Independent.

The report said that 57 percent of UK adults surveyed for the 2026 Bupa Wellbeing Index use AI chatbots instead of booking GP appointments because of time constraints. Among people aged 18 to 24, the figure rises to 65 percent.

Dr Daniel Masud, a consultant psychiatrist at Central Health London, told The Independent that long waiting times and difficulties accessing professional care were driving people towards chatbots for quick advice.

He identified four risks: reinforcing beliefs, missing symptoms, weak safeguards and unhealthy attachments to chatbots.

Masud said chatbots may reinforce paranoia or personal biases by accepting users' claims without questioning them, unlike psychiatrists who can assess signs of serious mental illness.

The Independent also highlighted concerns that chatbots can miss signs of conditions such as psychosis and that the safeguards offered by AI companies for people with severe mental illness remain unclear.

Masud stressed that AI should not replace psychiatric care. The psychiatrist called for stronger regulation and urged mental health professionals to better understand how their patients use chatbots.

Users should approach AI mental health advice cautiously and seek professional help when symptoms are serious.

Related Stories
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
One-minute test may reveal hidden health risks: study
Financial woes, mental strain threaten women’s careers
Financial woes, mental strain threaten women’s careers
Late-night snacks may raise liver disease risk
Late-night snacks may raise liver disease risk
When will Bangladesh’s mental healthcare prospects change?
When will Bangladesh’s mental healthcare prospects change?
Read More
Sri Lanka aids 40 Iranian sailors
Sri Lanka aids 40 Iranian sailors
From ledger books to AI: Pubali Bank’s transformation
From ledger books to AI: Pubali Bank’s transformation
Sugar intake may worsen antibiotic-related gut damage: study
Sugar intake may worsen antibiotic-related gut damage: study
Anderson &#039;disappointed&#039; by Lancashire exit
Anderson 'disappointed' by Lancashire exit
Read More
Opinion

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman
Read More