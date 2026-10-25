How quickly your heart rate slows after exercise can reveal more than fitness level, study finds

How quickly the heart rate returns to normal after exercise may offer clues about a person’s cardiovascular health and risk of death, according to the BBC.

The heart rate recovery (HRR) test measures the difference between a person’s pulse immediately after exercise and their pulse one minute later.

Cardiologist Nieca Goldberg of New York University Grossman School of Medicine says it can help indicate cardiovascular problems, including high blood pressure and the risk of cardiac events.

A 1999 study of 2,400 adults found those with slower heart rate recovery were about four times more likely to die over six years. Later research has linked poor recovery to a higher risk of death from any cause, the BBC reports.

To measure HRR, exercise until your heart rate reaches 70 to 85 percent of its maximum. Check your pulse as soon as you stop and again after one minute of rest, then calculate how many beats it has dropped.

A drop of at least 18 beats per minute is generally considered a good recovery, while a fall of fewer than 12 beats may warrant attention, cited per the report.

However, results vary between individuals, including according to age.

The BBC explains that heart rate recovery is partly linked to the vagus nerve, which helps regulate the body’s shift from the heightened state associated with exercise to rest and recovery.

Exercise and Health Sciences Prof Lindsay Bottoms of the University of Hertfordshire says the body relies on systems that act like an accelerator and a brake to control the heart during activity and recovery.

People concerned about their results should seek medical advice for a full cardiovascular risk assessment, the BBC says.

Regular activities such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming, jogging or dancing may help regulate heart rate and improve recovery over time.

People with existing heart conditions should not attempt the test without medical supervision, and anyone considering a new exercise routine should consult a doctor first.