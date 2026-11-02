ZCA study links extreme heat to more than 5,500 premature births in Bangladesh

A new study has linked the effects of the heatwave in April 2024 to an estimated 5,515 additional preterm births in Bangladesh.

Of these, at least 1,479 cases were attributed to excess heat caused by human-induced climate change, research organisation Zero Carbon Analytics (ZCA) said in the report released on Monday.

The study examined the impact of extreme heat on preterm births in Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines.

It said Bangladesh recorded the highest increase among the three countries.

Comparing April 2024 temperatures with the average for the same month between 1991 and 2020, researchers found that the preterm birth rate in Bangladesh rose by 11.9 percent.

The two estimates of 5,515 and 1,479 represent separate analyses and cannot be added together.

The first measures excess births linked to the heatwave compared with historical temperatures, while the second estimates cases that could have been avoided without human-induced climate change.

According to World Weather Attribution, climate change made a heatwave like the one in April 2024 around 45 times more likely.

Regional Differences

The impact varied across the country. Dhaka and Chattogram recorded the highest numbers of additional preterm births, together accounting for 47 percent of the estimated 5,515 cases.

However, Mymensingh recorded the highest increase relative to the number of births.

Temperatures there were 3.59 degrees Celsius above the historical April average, leading to 24 additional preterm births for every 1,000 live births.

Sylhet recorded the lowest increase, with 16 additional cases per 1,000 births.

The study estimates that the risk of preterm birth increased by around 10 to 15 percent across all divisions, warning that national averages can obscure the differences in regional risks.

Future Risks and Health Impact

Bangladesh already has one of the world's highest preterm birth rates.

In 2020, the rate stood at around 16.2 percent, compared with 13.2 percent across South Asia.

The study warns that rising temperatures could further increase the number of heat-related premature births.

Between 2041 and 2060, Bangladesh could see around 1,500 additional preterm births during a typical April, compared with the average climate conditions between 1985 and 2014.

The projected increase ranges from 630 to 2,900 cases, based on an expected rise of around 1.1 degrees Celsius in April temperatures under moderate to high global warming scenarios.

Dhaka is projected to face the highest risk, followed by Chattogram and Rajshahi.

These estimates assume that no new measures are introduced to reduce heat-related risks.

The researchers noted that pregnancy makes women more vulnerable to extreme heat, which can cause dehydration, reduce blood flow to the placenta, and trigger inflammation. These changes can lead to premature labour.

Poverty, anaemia caused by malnutrition, physically demanding work and limited access to prenatal healthcare can further increase the risks.

Poorly ventilated homes and buildings that retain heat also expose pregnant women to higher temperatures.

Call for Stronger Maternal Healthcare

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with support from UNICEF, introduced national guidelines in 2024 to protect pregnant women and children from heat-related health risks.

However, the study says heat protection measures have yet to be systematically integrated into routine maternal healthcare services.

Researchers called for prenatal care to include guidance on heat-related risks, alongside better access to clean water, cooler environments, and early warnings of heatwaves.

They also recommended strengthening healthcare services in areas with high numbers of preterm births and in divisions where the risk has increased sharply despite fewer total cases.

ZCA Senior Research Analyst Dr Joanne Bentley-McCune attributes the extreme heatwaves to global climate change.

She said this increases the risk of preterm births and the potential for lifelong health consequences associated with them.

Although Bangladesh contributes very little to the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, it faces “disproportionately severe impacts” from climate-related extreme weather compared with wealthier, high-emitting countries that have greater resources to adapt, she added.

The research could help identify areas where healthcare capacity needs to be strengthened, while stressing the importance of improved prenatal care and early warning systems, the lead author of the report said. .

She, however, stressed that adaptation measures could only reduce part of the risk, making it essential to limit global warming.

Climate and public health expert Prof Dr Iqbal Kabir, director of the Centre for Climate Change and Public Health, said the findings were a warning about the risks extreme temperatures pose to pregnant women and newborns.

“The estimated 5,515 excess preterm births linked to the heatwave in April 2024 highlight the critical need to integrate heat protection measures into maternal healthcare services,” he said.

Iqbal called for stronger risk assessments and guidance during prenatal care, better training for frontline health workers, improved early warning systems and access to safe, cool environments for vulnerable communities.