November 03, 2026

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Simeone salutes Kane's Ballon d'Or as in-form Atletico await Bayern

Atletico sit 16th in the Champions League standings with four points from three matches, one point behind 14th-placed Bayern

Simeone salutes Kane&#039;s Ballon d&#039;Or as in-form Atletico await Bayern
Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Oct 31, 2026 Bayern Munich's Harry Kane with the Ballon d'Or trophy on the pitch before the match. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 12:04 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 12:04 AM

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone hailed Harry Kane as a worthy Ballon d'Or winner as his buoyant side prepare to put their nine-game unbeaten run on the line against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Simeone praised the England captain's enduring scoring instinct ahead of the clash at the Metropolitano stadium.

"Firstly, I'd like to congratulate him on his well-deserved Ballon d'Or. It's incredible – I've always admired him," Simeone said.

"As he's matured over the years, he's found his best form without losing his eye for goal; he knows what the team needs."

The Argentine said Kane's influence extended beyond his performances.

"His talent is a real asset to the game and to the young players who look up to him, because he leaves a legacy showing that you can achieve great things through hard work."

Atletico have won eight of their last nine matches in all competitions, including a 2-1 LaLiga derby victory over Real Madrid.

They sit 16th in the Champions League standings with four points from three matches, one point behind 14th-placed Bayern, who arrive after successive draws in the competition.

"Finding that balance and consistency is the hardest part, and it's what all of us coaches want," Simeone said.

"We need to enjoy the run and approach it with enthusiasm as we move forward."

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