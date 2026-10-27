October 27, 2026

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Everyday movement and fidgeting drop cardiovascular risk, study shows

New research highlights how four minutes of daily movement can mitigate the dangers of sitting for long periods

Everyday movement and fidgeting drop cardiovascular risk, study shows
A man jogs on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, Nov 8, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 06:24 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 06:24 PM

Unplanned physical movement throughout the day can significantly cut the risk of heart disease. It also lowers the odds of premature death, the BBC reports.

These minor actions are known as non-exercise activity thermogenesis, or NEAT.

Experts say NEAT includes any movement outside of sleeping, eating, or structured workouts.

Simple habits like fidgeting your legs, washing dishes, or taking the stairs count. They increase overall energy burn and preserve healthy blood vessel function.

A major eight-year study evaluated data from more than 22,000 UK adults.

The findings revealed that just four minutes of brief activity daily helps offset serious health risks.

These benefits apply even to individuals who sit for over 11 hours a day.

Researchers at Australia’s Monash University highlight practical ways to increase movement.

Carrying heavy shopping bags, walking at a faster pace, or playing with children all provide measurable health gains.

Behavioral medicine experts at Loughborough University suggest linking movement to existing routines.

People can try doing calf raises while brushing their teeth.

Taking phone calls while walking or using standing desks also reduces sedentary time.

The analysis, originally detailed by the BBC, shows that small lifestyle tweaks offer a manageable approach to fitness.

Integrating minor physical tasks into a daily schedule also effectively protects long-term metabolic health.

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