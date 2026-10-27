October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Cox’s Bazar resort fire: Missing teacher identified by locket found in rubble

DNA testing has identified 10 people killed in the fire at TUPTUP Resto and Resort, but one person remained missing

Cox’s Bazar resort fire: Missing teacher identified by locket found in rubble

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 06:42 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 06:41 PM

A search operation at a burnt-out beach resort in Cox's Bazar has uncovered human remains believed to be those of a primary school teacher, after her husband identified a locket found among the debris.

Ten people were previously confirmed dead in the blaze at the TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Ukhiya’s Inani. 

Although forensic teams identified all ten victims through DNA testing, Nasrin Akter Mukta remained unaccounted for, prompting emergency crews to resume their search on Tuesday.

Fire Service personnel recovered the remains from a corner of the second-floor restaurant area, outside the main rubble.

While official confirmation is pending forensic analysis, Mukta’s husband Dewan Faisal said he recognised a necklace and locket he had purchased for her days before the trip. 

Local authorities also acknowledged the likelihood, though formal DNA matching is under way.

Ukhiya Upazila administrator Panna Akter said the search focused on an area pointed out by Mukta's relatives, directly opposite the room where she had been staying.

"The area was previously inaccessible due to the intense heat and severe structural damage," the administrator added. 

She added that the recovered remains were severely charred, comprising parts of a skull, teeth, and skeletal frame, alongside the necklace.

Forensic specialists will cross-match samples from the remains with DNA previously collected from Mukta's parents.

Mukta, who taught at Swapnobilash Niribili School in Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, had travelled to the seaside resort on holiday with two friends.

Speaking outside the morgue at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Faisal thanked the rescue workers. 

He noted that he had earlier approached local police to file a general diary after she went missing, and described her death as unnatural, while stating he had made no formal allegations of foul play.

Related Stories
DNA identifies 10 resort fire victims, 1 still missing
DNA identifies 10 resort fire victims, 1 still missing
3 tourists die, 3 missing off Cox’s Bazar
3 tourists die, 3 missing off Cox’s Bazar
DNA samples collected to identify Cox’s Bazar fire victims
DNA samples collected to identify Cox’s Bazar fire victims
Human ‘jumping gene’ can move through DNA: study
Human ‘jumping gene’ can move through DNA: study
Read More
Keraniganj fire death toll rises to 2
Keraniganj fire death toll rises to 2
India to criminalise doping supply chains for Olympics
India to criminalise doping supply chains for Olympics
Locket offers clue to missing teacher in resort fire
Locket offers clue to missing teacher in resort fire
Everyday movement ‘cuts’ risk of premature death
Everyday movement ‘cuts’ risk of premature death
Read More
Opinion

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa
Read More