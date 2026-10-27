Cox’s Bazar resort fire: Missing teacher identified by locket found in rubble

A search operation at a burnt-out beach resort in Cox's Bazar has uncovered human remains believed to be those of a primary school teacher, after her husband identified a locket found among the debris.

Ten people were previously confirmed dead in the blaze at the TUPTUP Resto and Resort in Ukhiya’s Inani.

Although forensic teams identified all ten victims through DNA testing, Nasrin Akter Mukta remained unaccounted for, prompting emergency crews to resume their search on Tuesday.

Fire Service personnel recovered the remains from a corner of the second-floor restaurant area, outside the main rubble.

While official confirmation is pending forensic analysis, Mukta’s husband Dewan Faisal said he recognised a necklace and locket he had purchased for her days before the trip.

Local authorities also acknowledged the likelihood, though formal DNA matching is under way.

Ukhiya Upazila administrator Panna Akter said the search focused on an area pointed out by Mukta's relatives, directly opposite the room where she had been staying.

"The area was previously inaccessible due to the intense heat and severe structural damage," the administrator added.

She added that the recovered remains were severely charred, comprising parts of a skull, teeth, and skeletal frame, alongside the necklace.

Forensic specialists will cross-match samples from the remains with DNA previously collected from Mukta's parents.

Mukta, who taught at Swapnobilash Niribili School in Ashulia, on the outskirts of Dhaka, had travelled to the seaside resort on holiday with two friends.

Speaking outside the morgue at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Faisal thanked the rescue workers.

He noted that he had earlier approached local police to file a general diary after she went missing, and described her death as unnatural, while stating he had made no formal allegations of foul play.