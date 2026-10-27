Police body calls IGP’s comments a timely appeal for firm law enforcement

The Bangladesh Police Service Association has defended Inspector General of Police Ali Hossain Fakir’s remarks that police would not hesitate to carry out “crossfire” operations if the government authorised them.

The association described the police chief’s comments as a timely call for enforcing the law firmly while remaining within legal boundaries.

“The main significance of his remarks is to ensure appropriate action according to the circumstances within the limits of the law, and to strengthen police officers’ professional confidence and ability to perform their duties,” the organisation said in a statement.

Fakir made the remarks on Monday at an event in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar.

He said police would act in accordance with the law and constitution wherever necessary, adding that they would carry out crossfire operations if required and permitted by the government.

He also criticised what he described as contradictory public expectations of police, saying officers were labelled authoritarian when they used force and weak when they remained restrained.

The association said hesitation in exercising lawful powers could encourage criminals and undermine public safety.

It added that firm, impartial and professional policing within the law was essential to maintaining public trust.

The statement also noted challenges arising from changes in the law and order situation, mob violence and the period following Aug 5, 2024.

Asked why the association’s statement defended the IGP without directly using the term “crossfire”, its General Secretary and Dhaka District Police chief Shamima Parveen said the statement covered the relevant issues.

“We are working to make police people-friendly. There is no reason to consider them an adversary,” she said.