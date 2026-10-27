October 27, 2026

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Another dies of burns after Keraniganj fire

Another person has been injured in the incident

Another dies of burns after Keraniganj fire

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 07:25 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 07:25 PM

A man suffering 100 percent burns in a toy factory fire in Dhaka's Keraniganj has died while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

He died at 12:30am on Tuesday, according to the institute’s resident physician Sultan Mahmud Sikder.

The fire broke out around 12:15pm on Monday at SS Toy Industries, located in Keraniganj’s Narikel Bagh.

Seven firefighting units brought the flames under control by 2pm that day.

Fire Service Assistant Director Kazi Nazmuzzaman said the blaze originated on the top floor of the eight-storey building, where firefighters encountered dense smoke and heavy flames.

Initial findings suggest paint materials stored for colouring toys may have sparked the fire.

Rapid spread of the flames resulted in one fatality at the scene, identified only as 18-to-20-year-old Sakib.

Another person was injured in the incident.

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