Renaissance Dhaka GM calls for clear goals, investment to unlock hotel industry potential

Bangladesh’s hotel industry could compete with, and even surpass, hospitality sectors elsewhere in Asia, but it lacks the long-term planning needed to realise its potential, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel General Manager Md Al Amin says.

A shared vision between the government and private sector, supported by clear targets, investor incentives and investment in skilled workers, could put the industry on a stronger footing, he said.

Al Amin spoke on bdnews24.com’s discussion programme Chinwag with the Chiefs, broadcast on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

He discussed changes in Dhaka’s hotel business, foreign guests’ expectations, Bangladeshi food, staffing and investment.

Changing Market

Dhaka’s hotel market has changed significantly over the past decade, with shifts in source markets and customer behaviour, Al Amin said.

“After 2010, Dhaka was mainly a destination for business travellers. It was not really possible to attract leisure tourists consistently. Those who came to Bangladesh for business were largely the ones staying in five-star hotels,” he said.

Rising spending power has since broadened the customer base for luxury hotels. Political conditions, global geopolitics, infrastructure development and technological change have all contributed to the shift.

“Customers’ lifestyles have changed too. They now consider themselves global citizens. That has had an impact on the hotel and hospitality sector,” he said.

Despite obstacles that have slowed growth, Al Amin is optimistic about the next decade.

“There has certainly been growth over the past 10 years. But there were some problems that slowed its pace. I am now very optimistic that our hospitality sector will see major positive changes over the next 10 years,” he said.

Political Turbulence Takes a Toll

The political upheaval following the fall of the Awami League government on Aug 5, 2024, and the subsequent interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, before the BNP came to power through the February election, also affected hotels, he said.

Hotels dependent on foreign tourists and business travellers came under particular pressure.

Several countries issued travel advisories for Bangladesh over security concerns. Some have eased their advice, but most have not fully withdrawn restrictions, Al Amin said.

“Before travelling to any country, people first consider safety and security. Many countries had issued travel advisories for Bangladesh. Some may have eased them now, but most have not fully withdrawn their restrictions,” he said.

Fewer international visitors left hotels facing an imbalance between supply and demand. They had to offer rooms and services at competitive rates, triggering price wars that Al Amin considers unhealthy for the industry.

Customers and Cuisine

Five-star guests are now more discerning, particularly about food and beverage services, partly because international travel has exposed them to different standards.

“They pay us money and expect service. They do not want any compromise,” he said.

A five-star hotel’s central promise should be flawless service. Hotels should focus on preventing mistakes rather than compensating guests with extra benefits afterwards, Al Amin said.

Bangladeshi cuisine is rich and diverse, but the country has not promoted it internationally as effectively as its neighbours, partly because of insufficient research.

Younger customers increasingly prefer healthier food, making it important to present traditional dishes differently.

Some international guests avoid food that is too fatty, rich in carbohydrates or spicy, he said, citing kacchi biryani.

He sees an opportunity to introduce hilsa as a distinctive Bangladeshi dish, although its bones can be difficult for foreign diners. Research could explore deboning the fish and creating new dishes around it.

“We should create a unique dish that people anywhere in the world can identify as distinctly Bangladeshi. We have not managed to do that yet,” he said.

Hotels sometimes experiment with hilsa-based dishes, but remain at the testing stage. A carefully developed menu could help introduce the fish to international guests, he added.

A Long-Term Plan is Missing

Bangladesh has no clear 10- or 20-year strategy for hospitality, Al Amin said. The sector lacks a defined destination and measurable targets.

“Unless we have specific numbers in front of us, we will just say we are trying to do something good, that we are doing very well. But ‘very well’ is a general term. There must be a specific number behind it,” he said.

Government support and private-sector participation are needed to set long-term goals. The plan should include incentives for investors, who need confidence that their capital will be secure and generate expected returns. Political instability has also affected investment, he said.

3 Priorities for Growth

Al Amin identified three priorities. First, the government must give the industry greater attention. Hospitality can contribute to gross domestic product and generate foreign currency, he said.

Second, Bangladesh must develop skilled workers and supporting services to keep pace with expansion. If a hotel needs 200 employees, the industry must be able to provide 200 trained people, he said.

Third, the food and beverage sector needs greater attention. Bangladesh’s customer service is competitive with that of most Asian countries and can sometimes surpass standards in North America and Europe, he said.

“Our customer service is very good. I think our service standards are as good as those in most Asian countries. In some cases, we can provide better service than countries in North America or Europe. But we probably have not given enough importance to food and beverage,” he said.

He suggested involving Bangladeshi chefs working abroad in research to develop the country’s culinary offer.

Training and Experience

Practical learning is essential to preparing young people for hospitality careers. Academic study alone cannot equip them for the industry; they need hands-on experience, Al Amin said.

“Young people want success quickly,” he said, adding that they need opportunities to build skills gradually.

“Hospitality is not just an academic subject. You can certainly learn from books, but applying that knowledge in practice is completely different,” he said.

A talented graduate may feel inadequate on the first day at a hotel and quickly become discouraged. Al Amin said his team helps newcomers understand workplace realities.

As Bangladesh chairman of the Marriott Business Council, he is involved in a mentoring programme for university students. Promising students from three leading universities receive six months of guidance alongside Marriott’s leadership team, he said.

Al Amin’s experience preparing hotels for launch, including the Sheraton in Dhaka and the Hansa boutique hotel in Uttara, has also been valuable.

Opening a hotel involves recruiting staff, establishing departmental procedures, designing menus and sourcing supplies. It also teaches teamwork and strategic management, he said.

Renaissance Dhaka’s Navigator programme introduces international guests to local culture, including Old Dhaka, its food and places around the hotel. The area’s heritage and culinary diversity attract foreign visitors, as do locations along the Buriganga, he said.

Asked what should change first, Al Amin returned to planning and the people needed to deliver it.

“For our industry, I would say we need to build the right team to implement the right plan. If we can do that first, everything else will gradually fall into place,” he said.