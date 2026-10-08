Renaissance Dhaka celebrates Chittagong's Mejban culture with themed buffet dinner

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel is celebrating the culinary heritage of Chittagong with a themed buffet dinner running from Oct 11 to 19 at Bahar Multi-Cuisine Restaurant on Level 3.

Titled "Mejjanot Aiyun", the experience draws on Chittagong's renowned Mejban tradition, bringing chatgaiya-inspired dishes to the heart of Gulshan.

The buffet features a spread of regional classics, including Chatgaya Akhni Biriyani, Mejban Gost, Loitta Shutki Bhuna, Chhuri Shutki Do Piaza, Vetki Paturi and Bhuna Khichuri.

Live stations serve Chapti and Chita Pitha, Kolija with Luchi, and freshly fried items including Loita Fish Fry and Rupchanda Fry.

The meal opens with local-style Bhortas, traditional pickles and cold canapés, and closes with a dessert spread featuring Rasmalai, Mishti Doi, Tal-er Pitha and live Vapa Pitha and Kheer Patisapta.

The dinner is priced at BDT 8,999 net, with an "Eat 3, Pay 1" offer available across all payment methods.