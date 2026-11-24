DU suspends two teachers, orders former VC Maksud to report in person

Two Dhaka University teachers have been suspended for staying abroad without permission.

The university’s former vice-chancellor Prof Maksud Kamal and law department lecturer Shahrima Tanjin Arni have also been ordered to report to the registrar within seven working days for failing to return to work after their leave expired.

The decisions were taken during a Syndicate meeting on Monday night, while DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ABM Obaidul Islam revealed the developments on Tuesday.

He said Prof Musfiqur Rahman of the accounting department and Azhar Uddin Bhuiyan, a law teacher, have been residing abroad without authorisation, and were therefore suspended in accordance with university regulations.

Two separate investigation committees have also been formed against the pair.

Regarding former vice-chancellor Maksud and law teacher Arni, VC Obaidul said: “The university is unaware of their whereabouts.

“Therefore, the Syndicate has instructed them to report in person to the registrar within seven working days."

Charges to Be Framed against Two

DU Pro-Vice-Chancellor (administration) Prof Almujaddade Alfasane said, “A fact-finding committee was formed following various allegations against two teachers -- Prof Sabnam Jahan of the management department and Prof Kamal Uddin of the psychology department -- including misconduct with teachers and students as well as issues linked to the July Uprising.

“As the committee found the allegations to be true, directives have been issued to indict them at the next Syndicate meeting.”