Classes at CUET resume after 36 days

No classes or exams have been held at CUET since Sept 22 due to the shutdown called by students demanding the reinstatement of the previous vice-chancellor. Students from one department resumed classes on Wednesday. Photo - Collected.

No classes or exams have been held at CUET since Sept 22 due to the shutdown called by students demanding the reinstatement of the previous vice-chancellor. Students from one department resumed classes on Wednesday. Photo - Collected.

Classes at the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have resumed after 36 days due to a protest by students, teachers and university officials demanding the reinstatement of the former vice-chancellor.

Classes began at 9am on Wednesday at CUET’s Department of Urban and Regional Planning. However, attendance was comparatively low.

Although classes for all batches of this department have resumed, the 11 other departments did not have classes on Wednesday. Students said classes for most departments will begin on Thursday, with a remaining few to resume Sunday.

A fourth-year student of the Department of Urban and Regional Planning said, “Classes were held with a small number of students. Although the lab was supposed to be held today as per the routine, it was not conducted.”

Meanwhile, a six-member delegation formed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) met with teachers and students to resolve the ongoing crisis at the university.

The committee held discussions with teachers from 10am to 11am, followed by talks with students from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Another meeting is scheduled with university officials from 2:30pm to 3pm and with employees from 3:30pm to 4pm.

Even after returning to academic activities, the students said the movement to reinstate former vice-chancellor Prof Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem will continue.

At the same time, the university’s teachers, officials and employees’ organisations have announced a return to academic activities in the interest of students while maintaining complete non-cooperation with the new vice-chancellor.

Due to the protests, classes were not held for 21 working days. During this period, 24 pre-scheduled exams were not held in different departments.

Students have been boycotting classes and exams since Sept 22 to demand the reinstatement of the previous vice-chancellor.

They expressed their interest in returning to classes on Sunday, the 34th day of the protests.

On that day, the CUET Teachers' Association held a general meeting and decided to resume academic activities so as not to "prolong" the time needed for students to graduate.

The CUET Teachers' Association, CUET Officers' Association and CUET Staff Association announced a similar decision in a joint statement after a meeting.

However, the CUET Teachers' Association said the previously announced strike and all-out non-cooperation initiative will be strictly observed for any campus-based activities involving the newly appointed vice-chancellor.

Along with this, the protesting students also said that protests would break out once again if the newly appointed vice-chancellor enters the campus. The students said that if the new VC comes to the campus and takes the initiative to fulfil his duties, they will announce a shutdown programme and go back to boycotting classes and exams.

Although they want to return to classes, the students also said their protests to reinstate Prof Sayem will continue.

CUET was closed for the Durga Puja holiday until Oct 24. Although it was to reopen from Sunday, classes did not resume due to the protests.

On Sept 21, 56 days after his appointment, Prof Sayem was replaced and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Prof Sheikh Shariful Alam was appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of CUET.

In protest, the students boycotted classes and exams from Sept 22 and launched a shutdown programme demanding the reinstatement of the previous VC. The university’s teachers, officials, and employees’ associations announced full-scale strikes from Sept 27 to push for the same demand.

Amid the ongoing protests, newly appointed Vice Chancellor Shariful assumed his responsibilities online on Sept 24.

He went to his office for the first time on the morning of Oct 12. Protesting students locked the Vice Chancellor's Building that afternoon and conducted a blockade programme.

The next evening, the vice chancellor was released from the blockade with the help of the Chattogram deputy commissioner and the district’s superintendent of police and left the campus.

On Oct 16, while staying at the Chattogram Circuit House, VC Shariful held an online CUET syndicate meeting. Six out of the 15 syndicate members were present at the meeting.

One of the three decisions taken in that meeting was to send a recommendation to the Ministry of Education to form an “impartial and high-powered” committee to resolve the impasse and resume education activities without delay.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) formed a six-member advisory committee on Oct 18 to tackle the issue. However, there are no teachers or CUET representatives on that committee.