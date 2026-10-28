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Power Division forms probe committee over grid failure

The five-member committee has been tasked with identifying the cause of the outage and making specific recommendations within two weeks

Power Division forms probe committee over grid failure

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 03:31 PM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 03:31 PM

The Power Division has formed a committee to investigate the grid failure that left large parts of Dhaka and Chattogram without electricity.

The five-member committee, headed by Power Division Additional Secretary KM Ali Reza, has been tasked with identifying the cause of the outage and making specific recommendations.

It has been given two weeks to submit its report.

The outage began at 12:43pm on Tuesday following a fault on the Meghnaghat-Haripur transmission line, disconnecting power supply to eastern parts of Dhaka and parts of Chattogram.

The Secretariat, the Supreme Court, Dhaka University and Bangladesh Bank were among the key establishments that lost power during the disruption.

All points on the transmission line had been reconnected by 2:30pm, but it took more than six hours for electricity to return to all affected areas.

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