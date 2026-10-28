EC will be tested in by-election; protests to be launched if it fails: 11-Party Alliance

The Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-Party Alliance says the Election Commission (EC) will face a true test in the by-election for the Thakurgaon-1 constituency on Thursday.

The EC will prove in the by-poll whether it is capable of conducting local government elections, the bloc said.

A delegation from the alliance met with the EC at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Jamaat-e-Islami's Assistant Secretary General and 11-Party Alliance Coordinator AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad made the statement to the media.

The Jamaat leader said that the by-election and the forthcoming local elections were discussed in the meeting.

He added that he had met the EC earlier and made some complaints about the by-election. While action was taken on some of the issues raised, none were taken on the major complaints, he said.

"The Election Commission gave us assurances in [Wednesday’s] meeting. But if these assurances do not match the reality on the ground of the election tomorrow, then we will assume it was eyewash."

The EC will be tested on Thursday, he said, adding: "I hope the Election Commission will be able to fulfil its duties independently. If it fails in this matter, it will further fuel the ongoing movement of the 11-Party Alliance. The movement will be strengthened across the country."

Hamidur said the bloc presented four demands to the Election Commission. These are to deploy the Army in the by-election; withdraw the Upazila executive officer of the Sadar constituency and conduct a departmental investigation against him; take appropriate action in all cases over violations of the code of conduct, and arrange for central monitoring by installing CCTV cameras in polling stations.