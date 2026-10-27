October 27, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Traffic resumes on Dhaka-Tangail Highway after Gazipur workers end protest

Police say workers first demanded unpaid September wages before seeking higher pay

Traffic resumes on Dhaka-Tangail Highway after Gazipur workers end protest

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 03:33 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 03:33 PM

Police have persuaded workers blockading the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in Gazipur over higher pay and allowances to leave, after which traffic returned to normal.

Md Amzad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said the workers were persuaded to leave the highway around 1pm on Tuesday. Vehicles began moving again at 1:45pm.

Workers of Essential Clothing Limited began protesting around 10am near Kaliakair’s Mouchak, initially demanding higher wages before blocking the highway.

The blockade halted traffic along several kilometres of the road.

Police and workers said the workers began their protest outside the factory between 8:30am and 8:45am. They then marched onto the Kaliakoir-Fulbaria road and took position there.

They also “pressed” nearby factories to close and later hurled brickbats at the gates of several of them.

To keep the situation under control, authorities at many nearby factories declared a holiday. The protesters later moved to the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Mouchak, disrupting traffic.

Officer Amzad said the workers initially demanded payment of their outstanding September wages before calling for higher pay. They then urged workers at nearby factories to join the protest.

Workers from several other factories responded by blocking a local road before moving onto the highway to demand higher wages and benefits, he added.

Related Stories
Long Puja holiday: Terminals crowded as residents depart Dhaka
Long Puja holiday: Terminals crowded as residents depart Dhaka
Worker electrocuted at Uttara's Bali Restaurant
Worker electrocuted at Uttara&#039;s Bali Restaurant
Inside Matuail’s race to print textbooks
Inside Matuail’s race to print textbooks
October 12, 2026
October 12, 2026
Read More
Highway cleared after Gazipur workers’ protest
Highway cleared after Gazipur workers’ protest
Power out in parts of Dhaka, Ctg
Power out in parts of Dhaka, Ctg
Jamaat alliance voices ‘concerns’ over polls
Jamaat alliance voices ‘concerns’ over polls
Govt plans Tk 4,000-5,000 smartphone: ICT secretary
Govt plans Tk 4,000-5,000 smartphone: ICT secretary
Read More
Opinion

Reuters

AI gloom revives the spectre of stagflation
Reuters

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shushuk: The life of our rivers
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa
Read More