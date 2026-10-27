October 27, 2026

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Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria

Government officials in Amman express regret over reported non-combatant casualties near the southern frontier

Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria
Members of the Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets take part in rescue operations in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Jordan said it carried out at sites it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to the groups operating there, at locations given as Daraa Governorate and As-Suwayda Governorate, Syria, in this handout image released Oct 27, 2026. The White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 04:21 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 05:00 PM

Jordan said on Tuesday it had killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on southern Syria the previous evening, launched in response to a deadly church attack in Jordan that authorities linked to militants operating across the border.

Syria said the strikes killed seven people, including three children and a woman. Jordan regretted the civilian casualties, Government Communication Minister Mohammed al-Momani said in a post on X.

Jordan said on Monday its air force had struck what it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's church attack were linked to "terrorist groups" based there.

Jordanian security officials said separately that security forces had arrested two brothers and their brother-in-law following a shootout linked to the church attack, which killed nine people.

Image
Members of the Syrian civil defence group known as the White Helmets take part in rescue operations in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Jordan said it carried out at sites it described as militant hideouts in southern Syria after determining that the suspects behind last week's deadly church attack in the kingdom were linked to the groups operating there, at locations given as Daraa Governorate and As-Suwayda Governorate, Syria, in this handout image released Oct 27, 2026. The White Helmets/Handout via REUTERS

No group has claimed responsibility for the assault, although Jordan said the militants targeted in Syria were members of Islamic State.

Monday's strikes sparked anger in Syria. While the Jordanian military said the strikes were conducted in coordination with Damascus, Syria's government said they were carried out without prior coordination and announced an investigation.

Statements in recent days by Jordanian authorities that there had been no prior planning of the church attack have added to the confusion, appearing at odds with Jordan's justification for the cross-border strikes.

Syria's foreign ministry condemned the Jordanian strikes as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

It said, however, that Damascus was coordinating with Amman and would establish a joint security committee to strengthen border security and prevent similar incidents from recurring.

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