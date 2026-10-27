Those obstructing burial will face consequences, says Advisor Zahed

Jamaat-e-Islami will have to face the consequences for obstructing the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari, who testified against Jamaat leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, according to Prime Minister’s Information Advisor Zahed Ur Rahman.

He made the remarks on Tuesday in response to questions from journalists during a regular briefing on the government’s activities at the Secretariat.

Zahed said, “The issue involving the freedom fighter... The information that has come to us is deeply unfortunate — that a political party was involved in these acts. I can say with certainty that they will feel the consequences of this. Because I have seen it, I know it, I understand it — no one has really taken this well.

“Because we have seen this tendency before, from the other side as well. Back then, after some people were tried, similar things were done to their bodies and graves. Even those who supported those trials did not approve of such treatment of the bodies.”

Relatives alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists obstructed the state honours and burial of freedom fighter Pashari in Pirojpur on Saturday. Pashari had testified against Jamaat leader Sayedee in his trial for crimes against humanity.

The body was later moved to the Police Lines with the assistance of Pirojpur district police. A guard of honour was held there around 5pm, after which the body was kept under security.

Pashari was eventually buried in his village at 2am under police guard. It has also been alleged that the obstruction forced the deceased’s female relatives to dig his grave.

Zahed said, “When a person dies, they have this right — they are dead, and their judgement thereafter rests with the Creator.

“So, those who do such things will ultimately be condemned by society. They will neither earn society’s appreciation nor receive any support for such acts.”