October 20, 2026

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President accepts Ishraque’s resignation as state minister

The cabinet shrinks to 50 members after his quitting

President accepts Ishraque’s resignation as state minister
State Minister for Liberation War Affairs Ishraque Hossain arrives at the National Press Club in Dhaka with party leaders and activists on Monday, Oct 19, 2026 to announce his resignation. Photo: Shamsul Haque Ripon

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 20 Oct 2026, 02:52 PM

Updated : 20 Oct 2026, 02:52 PM

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accepted Ishraque Hossain’s resignation as state minister for Liberation War Affairs.

The Cabinet Division confirmed the development on Tuesday, with Ishraque’s resignation taking effect from Monday.

On Monday noon, Ishraque, son of former mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation Sadeque Hossain Khoka, announced at a press conference at the National Press Club, with several hundred activists beside him, that he was quitting the post.

He made the decision amid controversy over a video of an armed “anti-drug drive”.

Ishraque told the press conference that he took the decision so that the BNP or the government would not be “embarrassed” and the prime minister’s work would not be “overshadowed”.

On Saturday, he posted several videos of an anti-drug drive in Gendaria on his Facebook page.

In one video, he is seen taking part in the drive with a firearm in hand in an area beside the Gendaria rail line. Another man with him is also seen holding a weapon.

In another video, several people are seen being led away in handcuffs by police officers.

The episode raised the question of whether an elected representative can lead an operation while armed.

His resignation brings the number of cabinet members to 50.

The cabinet has 27 full ministers, including the prime minister, and 23 state ministers.

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