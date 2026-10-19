October 19, 2026

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State Minister Ishraque arrives at Press Club to announce resignation

He turns up with a crowd of party men, hours after flagging the plan on Facebook

State Minister Ishraque arrives at Press Club to announce resignation

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 19 Oct 2026, 02:27 PM

Updated : 19 Oct 2026, 02:27 PM

Ishraque Hossain has arrived at the National Press Club with leaders and activists to announce his resignation as state minister for Liberation War affairs.

The move comes amid a row over an “anti-drug drive” in which he was seen with a weapon in hand.

The Dhaka-6 lawmaker entered the Press Club at 12:45pm on Monday with several hundred supporters, ahead of the 2pm time he had set for the announcement.

His supporters kept up the chants as they walked in: “Ishraque Bhai of the streets, we haven’t forgotten you; Ishraque Bhai of the streets, you have nothing to fear; Ishraque Bhai has no fear, we haven’t left the streets.”

Ishraque, the eldest son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, the last mayor of the undivided Dhaka City Corporation, flagged the move in a Facebook post at 8:36am.

He wrote that he would announce his final decision to resign as state minister at the National Press Club at 2pm and face journalists.

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