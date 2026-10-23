October 23, 2026

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At least seven killed in attack at church in Jordan, state-owned outlet says

Two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession at the Hamoud church in Karak, says state-owned TV station Al-Mamlaka

At least seven killed in attack at church in Jordan, state-owned outlet says

Reuters

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 07:03 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 07:03 PM

At least seven people were killed and 10 others injured on Friday when gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a church in Jordan's Karak governorate, the state-owned television station Al-Mamlaka reported.

Security forces had deployed at the church and were pursuing the suspects, the station reported. It said two gunmen got out of a vehicle and opened fire during a funeral procession at the Hamoud church in Karak.

Khaled Burqan, a man who had been attending the funeral, told Al-Mamlaka that dozens of people had been attending the funeral and two men — one carrying a rifle and another carrying a pistol — opened fire on them for several minutes.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and Jordanian authorities did not say who was responsible.

Such attacks are extremely rare in Jordan, which is relatively stable but has been increasingly targeted by Iranian attacks this year since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February.

Christians make up a minority of Jordan's population though the country is home to several biblical sites that attract Christian pilgrims from around the world.

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