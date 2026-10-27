CUET students returning to class after 36-day shutdown

Students at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) are returning to classes after a 36-day shutdown over demands for the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Abu Sadat Md Sayem.

The schedule for exams postponed during the protest has yet to be fixed.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, the students said, but their campaign to restore Prof Sayem will continue.

Teachers’, officers’ and employees’ bodies have also announced a return to academic work in the interest of students, while maintaining full non-cooperation with the new VC.

A six-member advisory committee formed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to end the deadlock will visit the campus on Wednesday morning.

It will hold talks with teachers, students, officers and staff.

“Classes will start on Wednesday. The date was set after talks with department heads and deans. We have also spoken to teachers,” a student leader told bdnews24.com.

“Department heads and deans will decide on the exams. We will sit with the visiting committee.”

“We asked the students to talk to department heads and deans and settle the class matter. I have heard they want classes from [Wednesday],” Exam Controller Prof Moinul Islam said.

“Once department heads and deans send a letter on the exams, we will make a routine and issue a notice,” he added.

No classes were held for 21 working days, and 24 scheduled exams did not take place. “I hope we can finish these exams within four weeks. Once we get the letter, we will prepare a routine and let everyone know,” Moinul said.

The students began their class and exam boycott on Sept 22, demanding the former VC’s reinstatement.

On Sunday, the 34th day, they said they wished to return to class.

The same day, the CUET Teachers’ Association decided at a general meeting to rejoin academic activities so as not to “prolong” students’ academic lives.

The teachers’, officers’ and staff associations later announced the same decision in a joint statement, but said the work abstention and total non-cooperation would continue for any campus activity involving the new VC.

The students warned that CUET would flare up again if the new VC enters the campus.

They will resume the shutdown and boycott if he tries to take up duties, the protesters said, adding that their movement to reinstate the former VC will go on.

CUET was closed for Durga Puja until Oct 24. Working days began on Sunday, but the campus stayed paralysed on Tuesday.

Prof Abu Sadat was removed on Sept 21, 56 days after taking charge, and Prof Sheikh Shariful Alam of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology was appointed in his place.

The students launched their boycott the next day, and on Sept 27 the teachers’ and officers’ and employees’ associations declared a work abstention.

The new VC joined online on Sept 24. He went to his office for the first time on Oct 12, but students locked the VC’s building that afternoon and besieged him.

He was freed the next evening with the help of the Chattogram deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, and left the campus.

On Oct 16, from the Chattogram Circuit House, he held a syndicate meeting online, attended by six of 15 members.

It decided to recommend that the education ministry form a “neutral and high-powered” committee to end the deadlock.

The advisory committee formed by the UGC on Oct 18 has no CUET teacher or representative.