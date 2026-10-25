CUET teachers, students agree to resume classes but vow to keep up protest

Teachers and students leading a shutdown at Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) have agreed to return to classrooms on the 34th day of their protest demanding the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor Prof Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem.

The teachers’ association said it would resume academic activities to avoid prolonging students’ academic lives, while maintaining a boycott of the newly appointed vice-chancellor’s campus activities.

Students have made a similar pledge, insisting that returning to class does not mean abandoning their demand.

In an open letter to teachers on Sunday, they wrote: “We no longer want our education and future to suffer. We want to return to class and restore normal academic activities.

“We earnestly urge you to play an effective role in ensuring a swift return to classes, keeping students’ futures in mind.”

A protesting student told bdnews24.com that the prolonged deadlock was delaying their studies.

The students want classes and examinations to resume, the student said, but administrative activities would remain suspended.

“Our movement will continue until Prof Sayem is reinstated as vice-chancellor,” the student said.

The letter warned that the campus would see renewed protests if new Vice-Chancellor Prof Sheikh Shariful Alam entered it.

At a general meeting on Sunday, the teachers’ association decided to resume academic activities while continuing its announced programme of protests and full non-cooperation with the new vice-chancellor.

The teachers, officers’ association and staff association later reaffirmed the decision in a joint statement.

Prof Sayem was removed 56 days after his appointment, and Prof Shariful of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology was appointed on Sept 21.

Students boycotted classes and exams from Sept 22; teachers and staff began a full work stoppage on Sept 27.

The University Grants Commission formed a six-member advisory committee on Oct 18 to help resolve the deadlock.

It is scheduled to visit CUET on Wednesday and meet teachers, students, officers and staff.