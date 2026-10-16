Worker dies from electrocution at Uttara's Bali Restaurant

A worker at Bali Restaurant in Dhaka's Uttara has died after being electrocuted while cleaning the premises.

The incident occurred around 12:30am on Friday in Diabari.

The worker, identified only as Mujahid, came into contact with an electric water pump while cleaning the premises with colleagues, according to co-worker Bishwajit.

Bishwajit told bdnews24.com that Mujahid was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) as his condition deteriorated. Doctors there declared him dead around 2am.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, the restaurant announced that it would remain closed for two days due to "maintenance issues".

Inspector Habibur Rahman, chief of the hospital's police camp, said Mujahid's body was being kept at the DMCH morgue for a post-mortem examination.