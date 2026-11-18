Police have detained former education minister and Awami League leader Nurul Islam Nahid from a house in Dhaka’s Uttara.

Nahid was detained on Wednesday night at a house in Sector 3 of Uttara, Uttara West Police Station chief Khalid Mansur confirmed.

According to police, the former minister faces a case filed in connection with the July 2024 uprising.

Before his detention, local BNP leaders and activists gathered outside the house where Nahid was staying.

They also alerted police and local journalists to his whereabouts.

Nahid had not been seen in public since the fall of the Awami League government following the student-led mass uprising in August 2024.

Several senior Awami League leaders have been arrested and jailed since the government’s ouster.