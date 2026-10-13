NCP set to reshuffle top leadership, reassign key posts: party leaders

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is preparing to reshuffle several top leadership positions, with the party expected to formally announce the changes within the next day or two.

Three central leaders of the party confirmed the development to bdnews24.com.

Under the revised committee, Nahid Islam will remain convenor and Akhter Hossen will serve as member secretary.

Current chief coordinators Nasiruddin Patwary and Hasnat Abdullah will become senior joint convenors.

Sarjis Alam, the chief coordinator for the northern region, and spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain will take up the posts of senior joint member secretary.

Sarjis will also oversee organisational affairs. Ariful Islam Adeeb and Ali Ahsan Zonaed, both members of the party’s political council, will serve as co-heads.

Asked about the changes around 3:30pm on Monday, Patwary said the party would announce them through a media statement, which had yet to be published.

Asked who would take up the new positions, the NCP leader said the details would also be available in the statement.

The NCP emerged on Mar 1, 2025, at the South Plaza of the National Parliament, under the leadership of Nahid , one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement that spearheaded the July Uprising.

At its launch, the party pledged a “new political settlement” and outlined its goal of establishing a “Second Republic”.

A central committee leader said the NCP has finished forming committees in all 64 districts and has moved on to Upazilas, with that work in its final stage.