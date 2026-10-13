Blockaded CUET VC says he is ‘ill’, doctor says ‘no problem’

Blockaded for more than a day, Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Sk Shariful Alam says he has chest pain and wants to go to hospital for an urgent check-up.

He has been confined to the VC’s building since 12:30pm on Monday in the face of the student protests.

More than 27 hours into the blockade, Prof Shariful remains trapped inside the building.

The protesters remain firm in their demand for his resignation. They have also cut off electricity and water supplies to the vice-chancellor’s building.

Speaking to journalists who entered the building around 1pm on Tuesday, the newly appointed CUET vice-chancellor described his physical condition.

“As you know, we have been without electricity since noon [Monday]. As a result, we have not been able to have lunch, dinner or breakfast properly since [Monday] afternoon. We had some dinner supplied by the police at around 2am and spent the entire night without sleep.

“Since the morning, I have had a severe headache and mild chest pain. The pain began to intensify from around noon, and at one point I reached a state where I was no longer able to speak to anyone. I seek everyone’s cooperation so that I can go to hospital immediately for a medical examination.”

After reports emerged that the vice-chancellor had fallen ill, Mohammad Shahabuddin, a doctor at the university’s medical centre, went to his office around 1:30pm.

Following a medical examination, he told journalists: “His pulse and blood pressure are normal. He is doing well. There is no problem.”

Asked whether the vice-chancellor needed to be admitted to hospital, Dr Shahabuddin said: “No, no. He asked me to check his pulse and blood pressure. Everything is fine. His blood pressure is 120/80.

“He does not take any medicine regularly, though he sometimes takes medication for blood pressure. I told him to take it if his blood pressure rises. He did not say anything to me about being admitted to hospital, and I did not find anything that would require that. He only said, ‘I am confined here and I feel uncomfortable’.”

Around 2pm, Tiplu Kanti Dey, resident medical officer at the Raozan Upazila Health Complex, also visited the vice-chancellor.

After examining him, physician Tiplu said: “He is sweating heavily and having palpitations. He has a history of hypertension. He takes his medication irregularly, which can be very harmful. His blood pressure is around 150/100.

“I think he definitely needs to be admitted to hospital. Don’t be late. He has also agreed. He has pain on the left side of his chest. It cannot be assessed properly without an ECG.”

The doctor also said the vice-chancellor was anxious after being confined for a prolonged period and that the stress could be causing fluctuations in his blood pressure.

Prof Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem was removed as CUET vice-chancellor on Sept 21, just 56 days after taking office.

On the same day, a government notification appointed Prof Sk Shariful Alam as the new vice-chancellor. Students locked the administrative building that night in protest against the decision.

Since Sept 22, students have been boycotting classes and examinations as part of an all-out shutdown.

Teachers, officials and employees of the university have also been observing work stoppages and sit-in programmes demanding the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor Prof Sayem.

The protests have brought the university’s academic and administrative activities to a standstill.

Amid the impasse, Shariful went to his office around 8:30am on Monday, before office hours began, accompanied by several former and current leaders of the Chhatra Dal, 17 days after taking charge.

Students then locked the gate on the ground floor of the building around 12:30pm.

After learning that the new vice-chancellor had entered his office, protesters began gathering outside the VC’s building from around 9:30am.

They gave him until noon to leave the office. But when the vice-chancellor did not comply, the students padlocked the building’s gate at 12:30pm.

He has remained confined there ever since.