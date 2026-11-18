Former Awami League state minister for Narsingdi-1 member of parliament lieutenant colonel (retired) Nazrul Islam Hiru has been arrested by the Special Response Battalion (SRB) from Dhaka’s Baridhara in connection with various cases, including allegations of sabotage.

Confirming the matter, the SRB’s Law and Mass Media Wing said that he was arrested from Baridhara DOHS last night and handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police in the morning.

DB chief Additional Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam has confirmed that Hiru is in their custody.

Hiru, a freedom fighter, was the former president of the Narsingdi District Awami League. He served as the MP for the Narsingdi-1 constituency from 2009 to 2024 and as state minister for water resources from 2014 to 2018.