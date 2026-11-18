Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin has called for an end to “harassment and corruption” in National Identity Card (NID) services, urging officials to ensure timely assistance to citizens.

At a workshop on NID services on Saturday, he also called for an end to delays and blame-shifting among government offices.

Nasir Uddin said he receives six or seven NID-related complaints almost every day while signing official documents. Some applicants have been waiting up to six months, 10 months or even years for services, leaving him embarrassed.

Media reports of harassment have also made him uncomfortable, he said, adding that he wanted such complaints to stop.

The CEC urged officials to take practical steps to stamp out corruption and harassment, seeking suggestions from stakeholders on how to improve services.

He stressed the need for prompt responses to applications, saying applicants should immediately receive confirmation that their applications have been accepted and are being processed. They should also be informed if any required documents are missing.

Applicants must not be left waiting for months without knowing the status of their requests, he said, suggesting that each application be assigned a reference or serial number for tracking.

He also urged government offices to stop shifting responsibility to one another over NID-related problems.

Officials often point to errors in birth registration or educational certificates to avoid responsibility, but such a blame game cannot ensure services, Nasir said.

The CEC called for services that take account of people's varying levels of digital literacy, particularly among elderly rural residents who may struggle to apply online or download NID cards.

He also urged regular awareness campaigns on application procedures, required documents and accurate information.

Describing the NID as an important document of national identity, Nasir said it was more than an ordinary card.

He also raised concerns that some families avoid reporting deaths for fear of losing government benefits when deceased members are removed from the voter list, urging stakeholders to find a solution.

Seeking alternatives for people unable to receive smart cards, he said simply asking them to download their NID documents would not work for many rural residents unfamiliar with the process.

The Election Commission cannot guarantee the accuracy of records held by every institution, he said, but must set minimum document requirements for NID applications to prevent “unnecessary harassment”.

Nasir Uddin sought practical recommendations from stakeholders to ensure citizens receive NID services without harassment or corruption.