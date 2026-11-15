US says Bangladeshis must decide Hasina’s passport, NID applications

The United States says the decision on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s bid for a passport and national identity card rests with the people of Bangladesh.

Hasina, who fled to India after her ouster in August 2024, has sought the documents while facing a death sentence for crimes against humanity.

“These are matters for Bangladeshis to decide for themselves,” a US State Department spokesperson said in response to questions about her applications.

The spokesperson also said Washington wanted to continue working with Dhaka to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared interests.

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death in absentia in November last year for crimes against humanity during the July Uprising.

Hasina has denied the charges from India, while Bangladesh has repeatedly sought her extradition to face trial at home.

In July, Hasina told Reuters she planned to return to Bangladesh in December to surrender before the court.

Four months after outlining that plan, a Reuters report last week said she had applied for a passport and national ID card.

The Bangladesh government has yet to make a clear public statement on the applications. It has, however, called on India to hand Hasina over to face trial. India has yet to act on it.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has faced repeated questions about her return. Its response has consistently referred to the need for a legal resolution.

“The United States looks forward to continuing to work with the government of Bangladesh to strengthen ties and advance the interests of our countries through effective, collaborative efforts that benefit both nations,” the spokesperson said.