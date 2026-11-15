Man arrested in connection with shooting at Anurag Pharma

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at Anurag Pharma on Babar Road in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

Sabbir, 28, was detained during a raid in Lalmatia around Saturday midnight.

Mohammadpur Police chief Md Abdul Halim said on Sunday that the suspect was arrested based on information gathered during the investigation of a case filed with the police station.

Police said Sabbir is also facing charges of preparing for and assembling to commit robbery at the same police station. He is a resident of Arishnagar in South Keraniganj.

The shooting took place at the pharmacy last Friday night. A witness said three people arrived on a motorcycle. One opened fire while another brandished a machete to threaten those present. Two of them fled after the shooting.

The pharmacy is owned by Syed Hasan Nur Islam, known as Rashton, a former councillor of Ward 32 of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Rashton allegedly received a phone call on Nov 5 demanding Tk 5 million in extortion. The shooting at his establishment took place the next day.