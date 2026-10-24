Man killed, another injured as car hits pedestrians on 300-Feet Road in Dhaka

An unidentified man has been killed and another person injured after a “speeding” car hit them while they were crossing the 36 July Expressway, commonly known as the 300 Feet Road, in Dhaka's Purbachal.

They were taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9pm on Friday.

Doctors declared the unidentified man, aged around 60, dead on arrival.

The injured man, Imran, 25, is receiving treatment in the emergency department.

Pedestrian Lijon, who took the two men to the hospital, said the dead man's name and identity were yet to be established.

He said he had learnt that Imran lived in the Moghbazar and worked as a tailor.

Inspector Habibur Rahman, in charge of the Dhaka Medical police camp, said the body had been kept at the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

He added that Imran suffered leg injuries and is undergoing emergency medical care.