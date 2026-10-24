October 24, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Man killed, another injured as car hits pedestrians on 300-Feet Road in Dhaka

A “speeding” car strikes two people crossing the road in Purbachal

Man killed, another injured as car hits pedestrians on 300-Feet Road in Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM

An unidentified man has been killed and another person injured after a “speeding” car hit them while they were crossing the 36 July Expressway, commonly known as the 300 Feet Road, in Dhaka's Purbachal.

They were taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 9pm on Friday.

Doctors declared the unidentified man, aged around 60, dead on arrival.

The injured man, Imran, 25, is receiving treatment in the emergency department.

Pedestrian Lijon, who took the two men to the hospital, said the dead man's name and identity were yet to be established.

He said he had learnt that Imran lived in the Moghbazar and worked as a tailor.

Inspector Habibur Rahman, in charge of the Dhaka Medical police camp, said the body had been kept at the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

He added that Imran suffered leg injuries and is undergoing emergency medical care.

Related Stories
Shots fired at singer Asif's car
Shots fired at singer Asif&#039;s car
Crude bomb blast outside old Ramna Police Station
Crude bomb blast outside old Ramna Police Station
Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Inside the Tk 900,000 settlement over Baridhara crash
Inside the Tk 900,000 settlement over Baridhara crash
Read More
Trump’s foreign policy bites voters&#039; wallets
Trump’s foreign policy bites voters' wallets
1 killed in 300-Feet Road car crash
1 killed in 300-Feet Road car crash
Road blockade halts long-haul buses in Khagrachhari
Road blockade halts long-haul buses in Khagrachhari
Shots fired at singer Asif&#039;s car
Shots fired at singer Asif's car
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More