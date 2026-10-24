Shots fired at singer Asif's car in Dhaka

A car belonging to singer Asif Akbar has come under gunfire in Dhaka's Moghbazar, police say.

The incident occurred early Saturday outside the Bishal Centre shopping complex, according to Hatirjheel Police Station chief Asaduzzaman.

"Asif was not inside the car at the time of the shooting, and no casualties have been reported," he told bdnews24.com.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and working to identify those involved, the officer added.