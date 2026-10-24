Gunman arrived by autorickshaw, fired once at singer Asif Akbar's car: police

The gunman who opened fire on singer Asif Akbar's car in Dhaka's Moghbazar arrived by autorickshaw and fled towards Malibagh after firing a single shot, according to police.

The shooting took place at 4:55am on Saturday outside Bishal Centre, where Asif was inside his studio on the second floor.

Neither the singer nor his driver was near the car at the time, police said.

Ibn-e-Mizan, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Division, said an autorickshaw stopped outside Bishal Centre.

A man got out, fired at the car and returned to the auto-rickshaw, which then headed towards Malibagh.

Police have yet to identify the gunman.

"We have obtained footage in which only the attacker's legs are visible," the police officer said.

He said the gunman fired a single shot towards the rear seat, shattering a car window.

According to police, Asif arrived at his studio around 8pm on Friday and several friends were with him. His friends left around 3am.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting and working to identify those involved. No casualties have been reported.