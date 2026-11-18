Police have recovered the partially decomposed body of an unidentified woman from a beam of Dhaka’s Malibagh Flyover.

The body was recovered from the flyover near Mouchak intersection around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

After completing legal formalities, the body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for a postmortem on Wednesday afternoon.

Shahjahanpur Police Station Sub-Inspector SM Rashedul Islam said police went to the scene when informed by local residents.

They later recovered the body from a beam on the eastern side of a pillar on the second level of the flyover. The woman’s arms and legs were bent.

“At the time of recovery, the woman was wearing a green top and trousers, which were stuck to her body. The body was partially decomposed and swollen, with signs of decay,” he said.

Rashedul said police learned from local residents that the woman had been living in the area as a homeless person for some time and used to sleep on the flyover beam.

“Our initial assumption is that she died a few days ago due to illness. However, the actual cause of death will be known after receiving the postmortem report,” he said.

Police have asked the Crime Scene Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to establish the woman’s identity with the help of technology.