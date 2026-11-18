A legal notice has been sent to the Bangladesh government to bring back ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been sentenced to death by the International Criminal Tribunal for crimes against humanity.

The notice calls for the government to take action to bring her back to the country through diplomatic channels, citing the need to protect state secrets, avoid possible military conflict and fortify the rule of law.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Mahmudul Hasan Mamun sent the notice via registered post and email on Wednesday.

The notice names the cabinet secretary, foreign secretary, secretary of the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, secretary of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, inspector general of police (IGP) and the Bangladeshi high commissioner in New Delhi as respondents.

The notice states that Hasina, due to her long tenure as prime minister, has access to sensitive information related to the country's defence system, intelligence network, diplomatic protocol and national security. Her long stay in a neighbouring country could pose a risk of disclosure of this information to foreign authorities.

It cites the examples of former Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi seeking refuge in Saudi Arabia and former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych seeking refuge in Russia.

Citing regional wars and geopolitical conflicts following these incidents, the notice has called for the urgent repatriation of Hasina to avoid potential hostility or armed conflict between Bangladesh and India.

The notice has proposed seven legal and administrative steps to bring her back to the country, avoiding the formal complications of an extradition treaty.

These include sending a diplomatic note or “note verbale” through the Bangladesh foreign ministry to the Indian foreign ministry.

It also proposes arranging for Hasina to enter and surrender at the Bangladesh High Commission premises in New Delhi in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention and then sending a special team of Bangladesh police to arrest her from there and take her into custody.

Another proposal involves the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi issuing a “travel pass” and bringing Hasina back to the country under police guard on a commercial flight or special chartered plane.

In addition, before reaching the country, it has been proposed to declare her ancestral home in Gopalganj’s Tungipara, a special “sub-jail” by issuing a notification as per the Prison Act and Jail Code. It suggests that she be taken there by a police helicopter from the airport.

The notice also said that after returning to legal custody, Hasina has the opportunity to appeal to the Appellate Division by applying for a pardon for delay as per Section 21 of the International Crimes (Tribunal) Act, 1973. It also urges that she be given the opportunity to appear virtually and provide testimony in cases pending in other courts using information technology.

Lawyer Mahmud told bdnews24.com, “The notice has asked to be informed about the diplomatic, administrative and legal steps taken on the matter within 15 days. Otherwise, a writ petition will be filed seeking redress.”